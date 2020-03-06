6 Mar 2020
AVS president Katie Roberts calls for urgent action as survey lifts lid on a student population where many are struggling with well-being, anxiety and depression as they juggle studies with the part-time work.
Image © holwichaikawee / Adobe Stock
Educating the next generation of vets could become unsustainable if nothing is done to tackle rising costs for students.
The latest BVA/AVS survey has lifted the lid on a student population where many are struggling with well-being, anxiety and depression as they juggle studies with the part-time work an increasing number must perform just to make ends meet.
In total, 46% of students surveyed said they have less money than they need to live on, with 50% now working part-time – the highest figure ever recorded for the survey.
Reacting to the findings, AVS president Katie Roberts has called for urgent action to be taken before the situation reaches crisis point.
She said: “I have high hopes that we, as the AVS, will use this data to make a difference to our student population.
“I think, realistically, there is no one solution to the concerns the survey results have highlighted. I am hopeful the AVS and the vet schools can work well together to provide increased level of support and guidance to students, both in terms of welfare and finances.
“However, I do think it’s important to note our veterinary education will become unsustainable in the future if these increases continue year-on-year, and so something must change.”