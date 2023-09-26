The aim of the study was to establish breed-specific ranges for the BAER test, and to see whether the BAER results were related to the grade of Chiari malformation. Twenty CKCS whose owners did not consider them to have hearing problems were included in the study. Computed tomography of the middle ear, magnetic resonance imaging to assess grade of Chiari-like malformation and BAER testing were carried out. All the dogs had some degree of Chiari-like malformation and all had abnormalities on BAER testing.