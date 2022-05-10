10 May 2022
Purina’s symposium on advances in feline renal care features Dottie Laflamme and Sarah Caney, and covers five hours of CPD.
A Purina symposium on the latest advances in feline renal care is available free to vets and nurses.
The event was originally a live broadcast, but has now been made available as video content, providing five hours of CPD which can be used for improved patient care.
It features speakers including Dottie Laflamme and Sarah Caney, and covers the nutritional and therapeutic management of feline chronic kidney disease (CKD).
In the content, Tim Williams delves into the aetiopathogensis of the condition, Dr Laflamme discusses dietary management, Dr Caney covers advice and client communication, and Jessica Quimby explores the debate around renal ageing.
Xavier Roura discusses practical advice on disease management and Daniel Landau helps delegates draw inspiration from the “nephrology revolution” in human medicine.
Libby Sheridan, Purina scientific affairs manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “Feline chronic kidney disease is such a common issue in practice – affecting one in three cats over the age of 10 – and veterinary teams are always looking for ways to better support these patients.
“At Purina, we’re pleased to share the latest updates on best practice to help support vets and nurses in providing high standards of quality care.”
The recording is free, and attendees can also download the delegate notes.