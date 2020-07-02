2 Jul 2020
SYNLAB has signed an exclusive deal with ScopioVet to provide faster in-practice cytology processing and give access to a global network of pathologists.
SYNLAB’s Veterinary Pathology Group (VPG) has become the only network of veterinary laboratories in the UK to offer ScopioVet – a digital platform for faster, in-practice cytology processing using high-resolution slide imaging.
ScopioVet scanners enable vets to scan and send digital cytology and haematology images direct from the point of care to a global network of VPG and VPG-endorsed clinical pathologists.
The service offers 24/7 access to clinical interpretation of slide samples with turnaround of results in one hour.
The ScopioVet high-resolution scanner uses computational photography that has been fully approved for cytologic diagnosis by VPG pathologists as part of a robust clinical validation process.
Andrew Torrance, managing director at VPG, said: “We have been evaluating digital cytology platforms for some time and are delighted to have the exclusive distribution rights for ScopioVet – bringing cutting-edge digital cytology to the UK.
“This constitutes a paradigm shift for veterinary diagnostics and further enhances the expertise and diagnostic performance we can offer our customers.”
David Walker, head of medicine at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists near Winchester, said: “We have had a scanner installed and are already benefitting from the exceptional new functionality and diagnostic accuracy ScopioVet offers.
“This technology has been eagerly awaited by vets to improve practice efficiency and test turnaround times.”
SYNLAB VPG and Scopio Labs have collaborated to present a free online CPD webinar for vets and nurses.
The webinar is presented by VPG’s laboratory director and veterinary clinical pathologist Fiona Gosling and is available online.