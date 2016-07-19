Treatment

Treatment for babesiosis is based on providing symptomatic supportive care and parasite clearance. Supportive care usually consists of cautious intravenous fluid therapy with balanced crystalloid solutions to correct fluid balance, support renal function and improve acid-base imbalances. Symptomatic treatment of specific clinical signs such as vomiting may require specific antiemetic therapy. In cases of severe anaemia blood transfusions can be required. The decision to perform a transfusion is made on an individual patient basis, with it being strongly considered in any patient with a haematocrit less than 0.15l/l or showing clinical signs associated with poor oxygen carriage and delivery (tachypnoea, tachycardia, systemic weakness etc). Steroid use is controversial and usually avoided unless signs of severe agglutination or immunemediated thrombocytopenia are present – in these circumstances therapy can often be tapered rapidly over 10-14 days. The monocytemacrophage system is important in removing the Babesia parasites and usually does so quickly after definitive treatments have been given. Inhibiting its action through immunosuppression can result in a more severe parasitaemia post administration.