Abstract

Lyme disease (Borreliosis) is a relatively new clinical entity caused by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted by a variety of tick vectors depending on the geographical location, with Ixodes ricinus being the most common vector in the United Kingdom. 5–10% of dogs exposed to Borrelia develop clinical signs, which classically present as fever, with associated lethargy, followed by shifting limb lameness. These signs are not pathognomonic, and tests to document the presence of the Borrelia spirochete are needed to confirm borreliosis. Infection is usually confirmed by documenting antibodies to the C6 peptide, the constant part of the variable outer surface VIsE protein; measurable levels are present 3–5 weeks post infection and decline rapidly after treatment. Therapy with doxycycline leads to resolution of clinical signs in most cases; however, chronic non-erosive polyarthritis and glomerular nephritis are seen in chronic infections. The aetiology of these signs is not fully understood, but are likely due to Borrelia’s ability to evade the immune system and the chronic inflammatory response this evokes. Prevention is based on preventative acaricide treatments, prompt tick removal and vaccination.