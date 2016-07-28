The reservoir for Ehrlichia canis infection is in wild and domestic dogs. Its vector Rhipicephalus sanguineus has a single host preference and feeds on dogs at all three stages of its life cycle. Experimentally, the American dog tick Dermacentor variabilis has also been shown to transmit infection. Ehrlichia canis is passed to the next stage but is not passed on transovarially in the tick so unexposed ticks must feed on an infected dog in the acute phase to become infected. After attachment, Ehrlichia transmission may be rapid, with experimental studies showing this can occur as early as three hours post exposure (Fourie and others, 2013).