Lyme disease has zoonotic potential and confirmed human cases continue to increase in the UK year on year. The incidence of canine disease is less clear but dogs across the country are being exposed to infection. Ixodes spp. ticks which carry B.burgdorferi are endemic in the UK and have a seasonal peak in numbers in spring and autumn months. While these peaks still occur, ticks are now commonly seen all year round throughout the UK (Smith et al., 2011) providing the potential for dogs and people to be exposed to infection throughout the year. This has led to the risk of a dog encountering an infected tick in the UK being approximately 1 in 200 over each tick season (Smith et al., 2012).