Imaging

In the vast majority of cases, plain radiographs are sufficient in terms of imaging (Figures 1 and 2). Radiographs of this area are always best taken under general anaesthesia to facilitate positioning – don’t be tempted to cut corners with poor imaging. While the lateral view is often the most useful and informative, always take an orthogonal view, as there may be concurrent injuries. Remember to centre over the area of interest and, if the exposure or positioning is poor, have another go. In some cases, radiographs may look normal where the bones have displaced and returned to a normal position.