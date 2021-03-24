24 Mar 2021
Event attendees can expect to receive up-to-date information about the world of exotics, with topics covering a variety of species – from chickens to cheetahs.
Attendees at the 2019 AZEVN conference, which is being held virtually this year.
The Association of Zoo and Exotic Veterinary Nurses (AZEVN) is inviting VNs to send in photos of them working with exotics during the pandemic for its virtual conference, AZEVN Bites.
The association was unable to run its event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, due to ongoing restrictions, has decided to take this year’s event online.
AZEVN Bites is set to take place on Saturday 15 May at 2pm and will cover a variety of exotic species – from chickens to cheetahs – with sessions delivered by expert speakers.
Attendees can expect to receive up-to-date information about the world of exotics, as well as top tips suitable for all VNs interested in the field. The event will finish with an interactive panel discussion where attendees can pose questions to the speakers and the AZEVN committee.
AZEVN nurse members are also being asked to send in photos of them working during the pandemic – ideally with exotic patients and wearing their PPE – for a special project that will be revealed at the event.
A charity raffle will also be held, with monies being donated to the association’s chosen charity Wildlife Vets International.
AZEVN chairman Matthew Rendle said: “AZEVN was founded by nurses for nurses, and provides support and education for those who have an interest in exotic species.
“We are taking our conference online this year and our committee is working hard to make AZEVN Bites an event to remember.”
Mr Rendle continued: “We have a great set of lectures lined up, as well as a chance to quiz the AZEVN team and speakers. Please sign up and come along. I am looking forward to seeing you all.”
The event is free to AZEVN members; however, non-members can sign up for £10 a year, which gives them access to the online event, as well the “members only” section of the website, which includes further resources and CPD.
For more information, visit the AZEVN website. Email your photos to [email protected]