25 Aug 2020
Worldwide Veterinary Service founder and chief executive Luke Gamble to play host to second Advocates of Knowledge, flea-themed quiz.
Veterinary professionals who fancy themselves as experts on fleas can test their knowledge on an online CPD quiz this Thursday (27 August).
“Take it Fleasy” is the second “Advocates of Knowledge” CPD quiz to be held live on Zoom, with the first by Ian Wright proving a hit.
Prizes valued at £400 will be up for grabs in this quiz on fleas, which will start at 7pm. Registration is open now.
Playing the role of quiz master this time is Luke Gamble, founder and chief executive of the Worldwide Veterinary Service, who will be challenging vets to dig deep into their flea knowledge across three rounds.
Advocate senior brand manager Vicky McAlister said: “We want to ensure we’re delivering CPD in an engaging way, so vets are still able to upskill in these areas, while also being able to engage with other vets in the industry, which is especially important given current times.
“Following the success of the first event, we’re pleased to be back again to host another and are committed to continuining to support CPD progression.”