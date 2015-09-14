About mid-week, after teaching, I was approached by the hospital manager one day. He came up behind me on his motor scooter on the pavement, as I walked to Starbucks to chill out (this is China), who told me the professor wanted to set up a bigger programme for me to teach every year for the next three years – more students (20 per day, but a nurse helping) for two weeks (200 students). Three hours daily, a proper classroom in the university campus and money in a fund to pay for it. This was put more formally to me at a farewell dinner the staff gave me, after I was given gifts by the dean of the school and commemorative photographs.