Fuzzy would ideally be re-examined after one to two weeks to recheck his SBP. If it remained persistently greater than 160mmHg or he developed hypertensive ocular TOD then anti-hypertensive therapy should be started. If it was less than 140mmHg then we may be happy to just continue with management of hyperthyroidism, carefully monitoring SBP during follow-up. If he remained close to the cut-off between pre-hypertensive (Table 1) and hypertensive (that is, 150mmHg to 160mmHg) then continued careful monitoring would be indicated as his thyroid disease was controlled. Ideally, his SBP would be rechecked after a further one to two weeks when you might also be retesting total thyroxine.