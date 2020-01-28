28 Jan
Rosanne Jepson BVSc, MVetMed, PhD, DipACVIM, PGCertVedEd, FHEA, MRCVS discusses what barriers can prevent this from being performed in practice and how to overcome them, while providing case examples.
It is widely recognised that blood pressure (BP) measurement is something we should all be performing in older cats (typically older than nine years of age) as part of a routine health check, yet a study by Conroy et al suggested only approximately 4.5% of cats older than nine years of age, from a selection of UK-based practices, had systolic blood pressure (SBP) measured on presentation to their vet1.
This raises questions about what the barriers are that prevent routine SBP measurement being performed in practice, and how we might best try to overcome these to ensure systemic hypertension is recognised and appropriately treated. A major concern relating to BP measurement can be the risk that stress and activation of the sympathetic nervous system in the clinic environment results in increased BP – otherwise known as “white coat” hypertension or what has more recently been termed situational hypertension. This can give the perception that BP measurements are unreliable and that it can be challenging to obtain accurate results.
However, implementing a number of key steps can optimise the measurement of blood pressure and diagnosis of hypertension to help avoid situational hypertension. These key steps include:
To have confidence in a diagnosis of hypertension, the machines used to measure BP need to provide accurate, reliable and repeatable results. Three main types of BP machine are available – standard oscillometric, high definition oscillometric (HDO) and Doppler sphygmomanometry.
In 2007, the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) hypertension consensus group developed a set of guidelines for the validation of BP measuring devices for use in cats and dogs2. These were similar in design to those currently used in human medicine, giving clear guidance on performance requirements3. However, to date, no BP measuring device has reached these validation criteria for use in conscious cats and, therefore, no single “preferred” BP machine exists.
While this does raise concerns about the accuracy of BP measuring devices in veterinary medicine, clinical associations have been drawn between SBP measurements obtained with these machines and TOD giving us some level of confidence that the available BP machines provide clinically relevant and useful data for our patients4.
The most commonly used machines in practice today are the Doppler device and the HDO machine, which is now preferred over standard oscillometric devices for use in cats5. While the Doppler machine gives the opportunity to measure only SBP, the HDO device will provide systolic, mean and diastolic readings. However, to date in feline medicine, clinical associations between hypertension and TOD have only been identified with SBP, such that the advantage of having mean and diastolic readings remains to be determined.
It is important the HDO device is always used with simultaneous evaluation of the pulse wave form to indicate a reliable reading has been obtained6. The “best” BP machine to use is the one that you have available in your practice and with which you have the most experience.
Selecting the right population of cats for BP screening is important. When measuring SBP, it is important to focus on those cats that are deemed to have a clinical risk for hypertension.
Hypertension can be classified as either idiopathic – that is, no predisposing cause is identified – or secondary, where either an underlying disease condition or administration of a particular medication may predispose to the development of hypertension. At-risk features that should prompt screening of BP include:
Measuring BP in younger cats can be recommended as a way to “establish a baseline” or habituate cats to the BP measuring process. The International Society of Feline Medicine guidelines recommend routine BP measurement for cats older than seven years of age7.
If measuring SBP in cats younger than nine years of age, assuming they are healthy and do not have any of the conditions that predispose to the development of hypertension, it is important to remember the risk of hypertension is very low. Any high reading must be carefully substantiated before a diagnosis of hypertension is made.
The possibility of situational hypertension must be considered very carefully and antihypertensive therapy only started if a confident diagnosis of persistent systemic hypertension can be made.
All cats can become anxious and stressed during hospital visits. The risk of situational hypertension can be reduced by providing a period of acclimatisation.
During a routine consultation, this may include allowing the cat out of its basket to explore its environment while you are obtaining a history or reviewing clinical notes with the clients. Ideally, a period of 5 to 10 minutes should be allowed as acclimatisation to help relax the cat prior to starting BP measurement10,11.
If this is challenging to achieve in your practice, consider the use of nurse-led clinics for geriatric cats, so SBP measurements could already have been performed in a pre-consultation before the appointment with a vet. It can be tempting to admit cats or to take them to a triage area for BP measurement. However, having the owner present while measuring BP helps to reduce stress and anxiety in most cats.
Other steps to reduce the risk of situational hypertension are:
The ACVIM hypertension consensus guidelines published in 2018 updated the categories for BP and the diagnosis of hypertension (Table 1).
Deciding whether a cat has situational or genuine hypertension, and whether to start treatment, can be challenging. To make this decision, we need to use not only the SBP measurements, but also clinical information about the cat.If a cat presents with evidence of hypertensive TOD to the eye or hypertensive encephalopathy then a diagnosis of systemic hypertension can be made using measurement of SBP on a single occasion.
However, if obvious TOD is not present (that is, on fundic examination) then the situation is a little more complex. This is where repeating SBP measurements and documenting persistence of hypertension, together with an understanding of the individual cat “risks” for hypertension become important together with a clinical impression of the cat’s tolerance of the SBP measurement process:
If the cat is younger than nine years of age and has no conditions that may predispose to systemic hypertension, always consider the most likely reason for an SBP greater than 160mmHg is going to be situational hypertension.
Standardised recording of SBP measurement technique and measurements becomes very important when serial measurements are required to try to pinpoint a diagnosis of hypertension. This helps to ensure conditions for measurement can be replicated and that measurements are as comparable as possible. Panels 1 and 2 detail case examples.
When you see her, she has spent 30 minutes in the waiting room with other dogs and cats because your last appointment was unfortunately running late. You perform a full physical examination, which is unremarkable. You offer the client blood pressure assessment, which she accepts.
You use the Doppler technique. You start by measuring the circumference of the leg, which is 6.5cm at the antebrachium, and choose the 2.5cm cuff. You obtain the following systolic blood pressure (SBP) readings: 182, 180, 174, 170 and 178.
Bella is sitting for these measurements and is quite wriggly throughout. As part of the routine geriatric health check, you perform a renal panel and in-house urinalysis, which are unremarkable.
The average calculated SBP for Bella from this consultation is 177mmHg, which would put her in the hypertensive category.
Although Bella is at an age where increasing blood pressure (BP) could be a concern, she does not have any of the conditions we associate with hypertension.
However, concern exists about situational hypertension; she has had a stressful wait, physical examination was performed immediately, no acclimatisation was given and she seemed agitated during BP measurement.
What would be the next step?
In this situation, we could suggest performing indirect ophthalmoscopy to evaluate for ocular target organ damage. This would be quick and easy to perform. Assuming fundic examination is normal, the chance of Bella having true hypertension is very low, as she is otherwise clinically healthy.
Repeat SBP measurement could be offered in one to two weeks’ time, with the goal of trying to see her promptly, allowing an appropriate acclimatisation period and hopefully documenting normotension. Antihypertensive treatment would not be indicated for Bella at this time.
Fuzzy is a 13-year-old male neutered domestic shorthair cat. He presents with weight loss and polyphagia.
On physical examination, he has the classic findings for a cat with hyperthyroidism – tachycardia, a grade 2/6 parasternal murmur and a right-sided palpable goitre, as well as being in poor body condition (3/9). On the day Fuzzy is first examined he has his systolic blood pressure (SBP) checked. You give him time to look around the consult room and he is keen to explore; in fact, he is fairly agitated, yowling for attention, looking for food and when the owner picks him up he is fidgeting on the table.
You measure his antebrachium and select an appropriate cuff size that is 30% to 40% of the circumference. His SBP measurements with the high definition oscillometry device are 168, 160, 166, 170 and 166, giving an average of 166mmHg. Routine diagnostics indicate that he is, indeed, hyperthyroid and his owners are keen to pursue medical therapy. Baseline biochemistry reveals a mildly increased alanine transferase activity, but renal parameters are unremarkable and urine specific gravity is 1.032.
Fuzzy is certainly at an age where hypertension is a possibility and he also has a diagnosis of hyperthyroidism, which can be associated with hypertension. No evidence exists of renal disease at the moment, although his renal function will be affected by hyperthyroidism and true renal function can only be assessed when he has returned to a euthyroid state. Fuzzy’s SBP measurements would put him in the hypertensive category and, together with his age and hyperthyroidism, this certainly has to be a clinical concern, but further confirmation is required.
No overt evidence exists of target organ damage (TOD) on physical examination and so, in this situation, a fundic examination would be useful to look for any evidence of hypertensive retinopathy/choroidopathy. If we identified retinal changes, then SBP greater than 160mmHg, in conjunction with retinal lesions, would mean starting antihypertensive treatment with either amlodipine besylate (0.625mg/cat once a day by mouth) or telmisartan (2mg/kg once a day by mouth) would be indicated. However, if no retinal changes occurred, further information would be needed to confirm hypertension.
His agitated behaviour during the consultation and BP measurement, most likely as a result of his hyperthyroidism, would need to be taken into consideration because this could make him more likely to have situational hypertension, even though he was given an acclimatisation period. However, it is worth remembering some cats develop hypertension after antithyroid medication is started and he should be monitored for this.
Fuzzy would ideally be re-examined after one to two weeks to recheck his SBP. If it remained persistently greater than 160mmHg or he developed hypertensive ocular TOD then anti-hypertensive therapy should be started. If it was less than 140mmHg then we may be happy to just continue with management of hyperthyroidism, carefully monitoring SBP during follow-up. If he remained close to the cut-off between pre-hypertensive (Table 1) and hypertensive (that is, 150mmHg to 160mmHg) then continued careful monitoring would be indicated as his thyroid disease was controlled. Ideally, his SBP would be rechecked after a further one to two weeks when you might also be retesting total thyroxine.