8 Dec 2023
New RVC research has indicated significant variation in how owners provide additional vitamin D to their alpacas and called for further study to establish “gold standard” practices in the area.
Alpaca owners are being urged to discuss their animals’ need for vitamin D supplementation with their vets following the release of a new RVC paper.
Researchers say their analysis is the first of its kind to review owners’ handling of the vitamin, deficiency of which can lead to rickets and bone deformities.
Supplementation is necessary because of the lower levels of sunlight seen here compared to in the natural climate of alpacas, such as parts of South America.
However, although an overwhelming majority (91.4%) of survey respondents do supplement their alpacas for vitamin D, the analysis indicated significant variations in both dosage and frequency.
Beth Reilly, teaching fellow in small ruminant health and flock management, said: “We strongly encourage alpaca owners and vets to openly discuss vitamin D supplementation in their animals.”
The paper, published in Veterinary Record, is based on a survey of alpaca owners distributed through the British Alpaca Society newsletter, social media and word of mouth.
The paper said the UK’s alpaca population had grown rapidly from around 145 in 1992 to an estimated 60,000 this year.
A total of 116 holdings responded, with smaller holdings being found to be more likely to use oral vitamin D products rather than injectable alternatives.
The paper also reported 95.7% of owners vaccinated for clostridial disease to protect against sudden death linked to anaerobic clostridia bacteria, though there were also significant variations in injection locations.
Miss Reilly said: “It is clear further research is needed to establish an evidence-based gold standard vaccination protocol for this species.”
Lead author Abby Middleton added: “The survey itself highlights the advantages of vets and owners working together, and it was great to see the willingness of alpaca owners to invest time into research surveys such as this.”