Conclusion

While NSAIDs remain an integral part of OA management, their potentially severe side effects are being increasingly recognised, as is the fact many dogs do not achieve a pain-free state with their use in isolation. Many additional analgesics can be added to assist with this, but even in the face of multimodal therapy, a proportion of dogs continue to experience chronic pain. Total joint replacement is available for some joints affected with OA and can be expected to relieve the associated discomfort, but these are aggressive surgeries with associated potential for complications (Figure 2) and expense some owners cannot conscience.