Because OA is an age-related problem in humans, we often transpose that to dogs. However, the most common cause of OA in dogs is actually developmental disease, meaning dogs can be affected from a young age and throughout their life1. Pain is present from the early stages and is “central to the deterioration we see associated with canine osteoarthritis”. Through wind-up and ongoing sensitisation, pain severely impacts dogs’ quality of life and accelerates disease progression1,2.