Professor Duncan Lascelles describes a new approach to managing canine osteoarthritis (OA) and introduces a new way to target canine OA pain.
In his recent webinar, A New Approach to Canine OA Management, Duncan Lascelles, Professor of Small Animal Surgery and Pain Management at North Carolina State University, describes a new conceptual approach and therapeutic for the management of canine OA pain.
As part of what he describes as the new approach to OA, Prof Lascelles explains why we need to be identifying, diagnosing and treating OA-associated pain in younger dogs.
Because OA is an age-related problem in humans, we often transpose that to dogs. However, the most common cause of OA in dogs is actually developmental disease, meaning dogs can be affected from a young age and throughout their life1. Pain is present from the early stages and is “central to the deterioration we see associated with canine osteoarthritis”. Through wind-up and ongoing sensitisation, pain severely impacts dogs’ quality of life and accelerates disease progression1,2.
Tackling OA pain at the first opportunity offers the best chance of disrupting this cycle of progressive damage2. “The sooner you can effect effective early pain relief, then the sooner you can prevent that downward spiral,” explains Prof Lascelles.
However, owner concerns about prolonged treatment sometimes delay pain relief3. While traditional COX-inhibiting NSAIDs have been a cornerstone of OA pain relief for decades, our understanding of the pain pathway has evolved4,5. We now know that prostaglandins not only have a role in pain and inflammation, but they are also important for maintaining homeostasis and functional balance within the gastrointestinal and renal systems5.
Prof Lascelles also discusses a new, first-in-class treatment: Galliprant™ (grapiprant), which is now available for the targeted treatment of OA pain5,6*. With its new mode of action, Galliprant can be used from first diagnosis and for as long as needed.†
