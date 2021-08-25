25 Aug 2021
Service had previously been available in high-risk and edge areas, but from autumn will be available to any farm in England keeping livestock susceptible to TB.
Image © goodluz / Adobe Stock
A service offering farmers free biosecurity advice to protect herds from TB is being expanded across all of England.
From autumn, the TB Advisory Service (TBAS) will be available to any farm in England keeping livestock susceptible to TB, not just those in high-risk or edge areas.
Pigs, sheep, goats, deer and camelids – as well as cattle – can be infected with TB, so those behind the scheme said it made sense to extend the service to all livestock sectors and offer farmers more control over TB by making cost-effective changes to farm biosecurity measures.
Sarah Tomlinson, technical director at VetPartners-led TBAS, said the expansion would mean farmers get the tools and know-how to assess and control the risk and length of TB breakdown.
She said: “The expansion to TBAS means we can help farmers do everything within their power to prevent the spread of TB into previously unaffected locations.
“At VetPartners we witness the devastation caused by TB first-hand, both for farm businesses and the mental health of people affected by an outbreak. This is why it’s crucial for farmers to get independent veterinary advice, bespoke to their farm, free of charge.”
Farmers getting in touch with TBAS will get over-the-phone advice on how to stop infected livestock coming on to farm, and to reduce the risk from other livestock, minimise infection from manure, and restrict contact between badgers and livestock by managing access to feed and water.
A key part of the service is free farm visits, where TBAS-trained vets go out to farm to provide tailored advice focused on TB biosecurity and how to reduce the impact of reactors on the farm business.
Mrs Tomlinson said: “A visit from a TBAS advisor, who is often a vet from their local practice, can provide reassurance for a farmer who may be worried about the risk of TB to their farm. Working together with a TBAS advisor will help them to understand what they can control on-farm to reduce risk of disease or the impact of an outbreak.”
TBAS joins other strategies to target bTB, including testing, badger culling and vaccinations.
VetPartners is drawing on an existing network of vets trained to offer bespoke biosecurity measure advice and will upskill additional vets in areas where more TBAS-trained vets are needed.
VetPartners, IVC, UK Farmcare and Obligace have together formed Farmcare Solutions, the group selected and funded by Defra to deliver wider TB veterinary services for the next three years.