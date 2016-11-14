KBr was the first AED used in humans and introduced by Sir Charles Locock in 1857. However, in human medicine, with the development of more effective and better-tolerated AEDs, the use of KBr is now limited to some drug-resistant epilepsies in children (Korinthenberg et al, 2007; Caraballo et al, 2014). KBr is better tolerated in dogs, but should not be used in cats as it can cause clinical signs suggestive of feline asthma.