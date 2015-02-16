For this technique, composite or acrylic retainers are placed on the buccal aspect of the mandibular canine teeth. A figure of eight wire is then placed around the base of the crown of the mandibular canine teeth, with the knot positioned caudal to the crown of one of these. The wire is tightened to oppose the symphysis, but excessive force is not required as this will promote incorrect angulation of the canine teeth, which will rotate the mandibles. Apposition and correct occlusion is the priority. The wire is then covered in acrylic or composite, which provides a more comfortable surface that is less likely to damage opposing oral soft tissues, and which also adds additional strength to the repair.