14 Jul 2020
Robert Waldinger will be speaking to Thom Jenkins about his groundbreaking research and its implications for the veterinary sector.
Veterinary professionals are being offered the chance to attend a free webinar with one of the most popular TED speakers ever.
Robert Waldinger (pictured) is among the top 10 most popular TED speakers ever and his original talk has been viewed more than 17 million times.
Dr Waldinger is professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development – one of the longest longitudinal studies of adult life ever done.
His research focuses on the lifetime predictors of healthy adult development, studying two groups of men recruited as teenagers from Harvard College and from Boston inner city neighbourhoods, some of whom have been part of the study for almost 80 years.
The event is the latest in a series of webinars hosted by PetsApp, with previous speakers including Stuart Carmichael, Ross Allan, and Stanford and London Business School lecturer Maciej Kraus.
PetsApp founder Thom Jenkins will host the event. He said: “My friend shared a YouTube video of Dr Waldinger’s original talk with me, and I just knew this was someone whose expertise we needed to share more widely within the veterinary profession.”
In this live session, Dr Waldinger will explore what his research means specifically for veterinary professionals, and discuss creative possibilities for weathering the current crisis and our need for meaningful connection in this new reality.
The event will be held on 30 July at 7pm and attendees can register for free.