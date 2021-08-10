10 Aug 2021
Four-year-old Jack Russell terrier makes full recovery after three-day fight for life at Dublin vet practice.
A Jack Russell terrier has been saved from death following a three-day fight for life after eating a box of slug pellets.
Vets at MyVet in Dublin were left amazed after the four-year-old dog recovered, despite being so close to death vets were considering euthanasia.
Vet Emma Birch detailed how Ted the terrier was brought into the practice after he was discovered having seizures beside a box of slug pellets.
Ms Birch said: “Ted was very unresponsive when he arrived at the practice. He was having seizures, and was extremely hypothermic with white mucous membranes, which are a sign of shock or low red blood cells.
“Initially we needed to stabilise him, including a propofol infusion and intensive supportive treatment, until his seizures stopped.”
Vets also carried out a gastric lavage to remove as much slug bait as possible. They then started enemas every four hours and even by day three of treatment were still removing slug pellet residue.
Ms Birch added: “He remained minimally responsive despite the intensive care and constant nursing, and on several occasions throughout treatment his case seemed so hopeless.
“Then on day three he began to turn a corner. Suddenly he was slightly more responsive and managed to lick some food from our fingers, and from there he went from strength to strength.
“Incredibly he’s now doing great, and without a doubt Ted is the most miraculous recovery I’ve ever seen.”