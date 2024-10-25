25 Oct
US company says its DNA test can provide insights into 15 distinct behavioural dispositions in dogs.
A company that describes itself as “the world’s leading pet genetics brand” has launched a new DNA test designed to identify behavioural issues in different dog breeds.
US firm Wisdom Panel has added a behaviour insights feature to its portfolio of dog DNA tests, which it says makes it the only dog DNA service to characterise the genetic links driving dogs’ individual tendencies.
The new offering provides insights into 15 distinct behavioural dispositions, such as friendliness towards strangers and other dogs as well as general fear and anxiety.
Powered by a database of more than 4.5 million pets, 1.5 million veterinary medical records, and 200,000 survey responses from owners, Wisdom Panel claims its new service empowers owners to make more informed decisions about their dog’s care.
The company says that its test can help tailor training based on a dog’s genetic and breed-based predispositions and that it can be used by owners to anticipate potential behavioural tendencies and address them proactively.
Oliver Forman, genetic research director at Wisdom Panel, said: “We hope the creation of this ground-breaking tool to predict a dog’s unique behaviours, including sociability, weight tendencies, and sleeping habits, will empower pet parents to understand the ‘why’ behind their dog’s quirks, and to build a routine to enable their dog to thrive.”
