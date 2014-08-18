Outcome

The reported outcome for dogs with tetanus is variable and probably dependent on both the intensive nature of treatment available and the severity of clinical signs. It has been estimated up to 100% of dogs with the localised form of the disease or dogs that remain ambulatory may survive2. For non-ambulatory dogs with generalised tetanus, published survival rates range from 50% to 92%3,4. Dogs may initially show progression of their clinical signs over the first seven days, but signs of recovery are typically seen after five to 12 days, with complete recovery over four to six weeks3. Most dogs that recover appear to show no long-term complications, but sleep disturbances or abnormal movements during sleep have been reported following tetanus in some dogs2.