The protocol asked registered veterinary practices to examine five dogs for ticks each week, using a specified standard grooming procedure and then complete a questionnaire relating to the clinical history of each dog. It was important that questionnaires were completed and returned for dogs that were found not to have ticks, so that a true prevalence figure could be calculated. It was important that these dogs were selected at random (dogs brought for vaccination etc) and which were not known to be carrying ticks when selected.