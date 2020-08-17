17 Aug 2020
Quarter of new owners admit buying a puppy during COVID-19 lockdown having conducted little research, with same proportion saying they inadvertently bought from a puppy farm, according to The Kennel Club.
Image © The Kennel Club
Thousands of people sought canine companions during the COVID-19 lockdown, but a quarter of new owners have admitted not doing enough research, according to research by The Kennel Club (KC).
Survey data released by The KC as part of its #BePuppywise campaign provides what it claims is “a state-of-the-nation picture of life in lockdown”.
A total of 41% said they had bought a pandemic puppy to have a lockdown companion, with 27% saying it helped them and their family through the difficult period.
Almost two-thirds (63%) of those buying a puppy believed lockdown was the perfect time to get a puppy, but many missed red flags while making their buying decision.
Among the findings, The KC revealed:
Meanwhile, one in four (25%) spent less than two hours doing their research, leaving them particularly vulnerable to scams and unable to spot the signs of an unscrupulous breeder. A quarter (24%) of pandemic puppy buyers also thought their puppy could have originated from a puppy farm.
The KC and other organisations are concerned about the consequences of new owners making quick decisions now lockdown is lifting.
Among some of the other findings from its survey:
Bill Lambert, head of health and welfare at The KC, said: “Our dogs are certainly helping us through the pandemic, providing a welcome and happy distraction as COVID-19 causes anxiety, suffering and disruption across the nation.
“However, we do have concerns about those puppies that may have been bought on impulse, without owners doing their homework on how or where to get a dog responsibly, or fully realising a puppy is a new family member for life, not a short-term commodity.
“These hasty decisions not only play into the hands of the opportunistic scammers and puppy farmers operating during the pandemic, but can also sadly result in puppies being rehomed if owners haven’t carefully considered how their dog will fit their ‘normal’ life in the current climate.”
The KC has produced the following video with Dragons’ Den entrepreneur and The KC Assured Breeder Jenny Campbell aimed at raising some of the issues new owners should be wary of.