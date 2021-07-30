30 Jul 2021
Image © Diane Pearce / The Kennel Club
A new DNA reporting scheme aimed at combating inherited disease in a breed of dog prone to pituitary dwarfism has been released by The Kennel Club (KC).
The Tibetan terrier is liable to develop the genetic condition, caused by a deficiency of growth hormone. Now The KC has released a new DNA test reporting scheme to track the hereditary condition.
Affected dogs can remain puppy-like in appearance and are smaller than other dogs in the breed – typically their puppy coat will remain, but they can develop hair loss or problems teething.
The gene is autosomal-recessive, meaning a dog must inherit two copies of the gene to be affected. Now The KC has set up a service to determine which dogs have the gene, so as to prevent new puppies being affected.
Joanna Ilska, genetics and research manager at The KC, said: “The KC constantly reviews DNA testing schemes in conjunction with breed clubs to ensure that breeders are supported with resources that help them to make responsible breeding decisions.
“The KC works alongside breed clubs and breed health coordinators in a collaborative effort to improve the health of pedigree dogs, and is happy to consider a club’s request to add a new DNA test to its lists. A formal request from the breed’s health coordinator or a majority request from the breed clubs is normally required to do this.”
Test results will be added to the dog’s registration details, which will trigger the publication of the result in the next available Breed Records supplement and on the Health Test Results Finder on The KC website.
The illness will be recorded as the abbreviation: DP-LHX3, with tested dogs being recorded on The KC’s records as “clear”, “carrier” and “affected”.