Many vets stereotype tortoiseshell cats as being more temperamental than cats of other colours, but little published work exists on cat coat colour and temperament. Some surveys have shown that humans describe tortoiseshell pets as more aggressive compared to cats of other colours, but this evidence is often subject to the owner’s descriptions of their pets and, therefore, potentially biased. Most humans prefer more colourful pets over darker animals – often leading to a shortage of homes for black cats, particularly. Cat coat colour has been linked to several diseases, including inherited deafness in white cats, FeLV and hyperthyroidism.