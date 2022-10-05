Learning process

Luckily, I went to work at a lovely practice soon after that, which is why I am still a vet today. During my first months at the new place, I cut through a vessel in the subcut fat on a cat spay without noticing and ended up with a mortifying haematoma under the wound. A slightly older (as I remember it, quite attractive) male vet told me the following week that he could see I was struggling with cat spays, and would I maybe like to watch him perform one?