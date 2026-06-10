10 Jun 2026
Ophthalmology provider will offer specialist services out of group’s Waltham Forest clinic.
An independent veterinary group and independent ophthalmology provider are celebrating a new partnership they say will expand access to advanced eye care across Greater London.
The Pet Vet has partnered with Optivet Referrals, with the specialist-led veterinary ophthalmology provider delivering its services from the group’s Waltham Forest surgery from Tuesday (9 June).
Optivet Referrals’ main hospital is in Hampshire; the Waltham Forest location is its second in London following a clinic in Morden which opened last year.
It is said the shared site will fully optimise the facilities at the 5,100 sq ft surgery.
Optivet London will be led by Gemma Turner, RCVS specialist in veterinary ophthalmology, in collaboration with The Pet Vet Waltham Forest head vet Katarina Krasna, although the two organisations will remain fully independent.
Specialist services will include eyelid and ocular surface procedures, corneal procedures, intraocular surgeries and globe and orbital surgeries.
The Pet Vet chief executive Mel Fuller said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Optivet to bring advanced ophthalmology services closer to pet owners in London.
“This collaboration means owners can access specialist eye care for their pets in a more convenient, familiar setting, without compromising on clinical excellence.
“At The Pet Vet, we’re committed to continuously improving access to high-quality veterinary care, and this is a fantastic example of how collaboration with like-minded partners can benefit both pets and their owners.”