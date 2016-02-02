Polyuria Polydipsia Polyphagia Pot belly AloPecia Panting Paper-thin skin

Diagnose

Diagnosis of HAC usually begins by undertaking routine haematology, biochemistry and urinalysis on a dog with consistent clinical signs. A definitive diagnosis is then made based on results of specific endocrine testing. The confirmatory tests most commonly undertaken are the ACTH Stimulation Test and the Low Dose Dexamethasone Suppression Test.