The use of pimobendan in dogs with CHF due to mitral valve disease and dilated cardiomyopathy has been shown to offer marked improvements in survival time and quality of life, and studies into its use (in conjunction with furosemide) represent some of the most robust evidence available in the whole of veterinary medicine (for example, the QUEST study)4,5.

However, its use in cats was thought to be generally contraindicated due to the different nature of their heart disease.