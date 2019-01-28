Indications for thoracic cavity exploration include persistent or life-threatening haemorrhage, pneumothorax that does not resolve with conservative management, and clinical suspicion of retained foreign material that may be apparent on diagnostic evaluation. Thoracic wall exploration is recommended for dogs suffering thoracic bite wounds, for debridement of devitalised tissue. Surgeons should be prepared and equipped for subsequent exploration of the thoracic cavity in patients with extension of wounds full-thickness through the thoracic wall, or in cases with more than three thoracic radiographic lesions – for example, rib fracture, pneumothorax, pleural effusion and pulmonary contusion)10-12. Surgeons should also be prepared to perform lung lobectomy and pericardiectomy among other intrathoracic procedures, if necessary, following full surgical exploration.