MRI of spine revealed hypointense extradural material, isointense to the disc within the right aspect of the vertebral canal at the cranial aspect of T13-L1. Cranial and caudal to this extending from the cranial aspect of L1-2 to T12-13 there is a variable amount of heterogeneous material within the right side of the vertebral canal. The spinal cord is displaced to the left with decreased cross-sectional area, most marked along the caudal half of T13 to the T13-L1 intervertebral disc (IVD), with variable thinning and loss of the epidural fat/cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) signal. There is a moderate protrusion of the L2-3 IVD, more right-sided, with dorsal displacement and slight flattening of the spinal cord and loss of the dorsal and ventral epidural fat/CSF signal. There is decreased or absent nucleus pulposus signal throughout the spine.