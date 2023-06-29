29 Jun 2023
Thousands of pounds have been raised for the veterinary charity Vetlife after supporters faced up to the UK’s highest free fall abseil.
A group of 25 fund-raisers took on the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London’s Olympic Park to mark Vetlife Day on 16 June.
So far, their efforts have already raised around £5,200 for the charity via an online donation page, and money is still coming in.
One of the participants, donor relations manager Emma Helbert, said: “This was a pretty scary challenge, but we were thrilled to be joined by supporters from a wide range of organisations – all prepared to take themselves out of their comfort zone to raise money for Vetlife.
“It was a brilliant team effort, and everyone got stuck in and cheered each other on.
“We were all buzzing from the sense of achievement. A massive thank you to everyone who took part and to all the generous sponsors who have helped us reach this fantastic total. Every fund-raiser helps to keep Vetlife services available 24/7.”
Trustee Danny Chambers added: “I’m always so impressed at the wide variety of activities take part in to raise money for Vetlife, but this is one of the most hair-raising!
“It’s a great way to have an adventure and make friends, while raising vital funds to support our veterinary community.”
Further donations can be made online.