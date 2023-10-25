25 Oct
Provet’s small animal nutrition course, hosted by specialist vet and independent consultant Mike Davies, will be held at the Holiday Inn Basingstoke and via Zoom from 19 to 21 January.
The Provet event, by renowned specialist vet and independent consultant Mike Davies, will take place in person at the Holiday Inn Basingstoke from 19 to 21 January and also via Zoom to allow for online participants.
It is a comprehensive 28-module course with lectures and interactive practical sessions for vet surgeons and VNs.
The course covers a wide variety of topics for clinical nutrition in practice – in particular, the syllabus for the Provet Certificate in Small Animal Clinical Nutrition.
Modules include essential nutrient requirements, appetite stimulation and feeding methods, obesity and neurological disease.
An early bird discount for the course is available before 31 October, and students can also get a discount. To reserve a place, email mikedaviesvet@gmail.com