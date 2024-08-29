29 Aug 2024
Restrictions have been extended across a large area of Norfolk and Suffolk following confirmation of further cases in sheep.
Bluetongue restrictions in East Anglia have been extended following the discovery of three new cases in the region.
A 20km temporary control zone was implemented earlier this week following confirmation of the first BTV-3 case in England since March near Haddiscoe in south Norfolk.
But the affected area has now expanded significantly following confirmation yesterday (28 August) of further infections on separate sites near Norwich and Lowestoft.
So far, the new cases have all been in sheep and each of the affected animals has been culled in an effort to reduce the risk of onward transmission.
Following confirmation of the initial case on Monday, officials said the APHA would undertake surveillance work to assess whether the virus is circulating in the area.
However, officials said that would involve testing all animals in the affected region.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher has warned farmers there to be vigilant and source animals responsibly to help keep the virus out.
Responding to the initial infection, Mr Dooher said: “This confirmation in England is a stark reminder of the threat bluetongue presents to Northern Ireland.
“Whilst this finding in Norfolk is disappointing, it is not unexpected giving the rising level of disease across several countries in Europe.
“Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety, however an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.”