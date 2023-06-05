5 Jun
Francesca Venier and Harry Warwick, of Northwest Veterinary Specialists, are now European specialists in internal medicine, and colleague Lavra Zajc is a European specialist in small animal oncology.
Three clinicians at the same animal hospital are celebrating becoming specialists after passing their European Board of Veterinary Specialisation (EBVS) exams.
Francesca Venier and Harry Warwick, of Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS), are now EBVS European specialists in internal medicine, while Lavra Zajc has achieved the same standard in small animal oncology.
Miss Venier – a 2010 graduate of the University of Padua, Italy – has always had an interest in internal medicine and joined Linnaeus-owned NWVS on a rotating internship before starting her residency in 2018.
She said: “The whole team at NWVS has been incredibly supportive during my preparation for the exam, putting me in the best position to pass it.”
Mr Warwick, a 2015 University of Edinburgh graduate, also began his NWVS residency in 2018 and has been working on the internal medicine team since 2021.
He said: “It’s been almost five years of working and studying, so it’s very satisfying to have passed the exams.
“The three-year-residency is a main criteria to be able to sit the exam, but we’re also required to publish and present original research, pass qualifying examinations and write case reports during our training.”
Miss Zajc graduated from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, and moved to the UK in 2017, joining Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex. She joined NWVS in 2018 on a small animal oncology internship.
She said: “I am thrilled to have passed my specialist exams and am thankful to all my colleagues at NWVS who have been a great support throughout.”