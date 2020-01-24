Topical parasiticide

Selamectin is a topical parasiticide and anthelmintic for dogs and cats. Through its ovicidal and larvicidal activity, it can additionally aid in the control of existing environmental flea infestations in areas the animal has access to. It also treats biting lice, canine sarcoptic mange and feline hookworm and can be used for the prevention of heartworm disease in dogs and cats.