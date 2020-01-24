24 Jan 2020
New range, available for cats and dogs, offers additional dispensing flexibility to practices and supports them in encouraging quarterly visits and compliance to health care plans.
Veterinary pharmaceuticals company Krka has launched a three-pack range of its selemectin-based parasite control spot-on, Selehold.
The new pack, available for cats and for toy, small, medium and large dogs, offers additional dispensing flexibility to practices and supports them in encouraging quarterly visits and compliance to health care plans.
Selamectin is a topical parasiticide and anthelmintic for dogs and cats. Through its ovicidal and larvicidal activity, it can additionally aid in the control of existing environmental flea infestations in areas the animal has access to. It also treats biting lice, canine sarcoptic mange and feline hookworm and can be used for the prevention of heartworm disease in dogs and cats.
Selehold is presented in an innovative pipette, with a colour-coded cap and transparent tube to enable the owner to check when the full dose has been given. Each pipette is individually wrapped for ease of use and dispensing.