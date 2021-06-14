14 Jun 2021
Queen recognises members of the profession in 2021 birthday honours.
Four vets have been recognised by the Queen as part of her 2021 birthday honours, which saw three members of the profession made an OBE.
James Lionel Norman Wood, who was appointed head of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge in 2013, was awarded an OBE for his services to science throughout his career.
Marc Abraham was also awarded an OBE for his contributions towards a number of animal welfare campaigns, as well as his overall services to the profession.
Mr Abraham had recently caught public attention in part due to his ongoing puppy import ban campaign efforts alongside news tabloid The Mirror.
Ellen Brooks Pollock, senior lecturer in veterinary public health at the University of Bristol, was honoured for her contributions to the COVID-19 response and expertise in epidemiology.
The specialist in epidemiology modelling was selected for an OBE “for services to the scientific pandemic influenza group on modelling and SAGE during the COVID-19 response”.
As reported previously, RVC professor Fiona Tomley was awarded a CBE for her services to animal health.
The professor of experimental parasitology at the RVC – and director of the UK Research and Innovation Global Challenges Research Fund One Health Poultry Hub – has secured more than £40 million of grant funding for both the RVC and other partners, and has published more than 140 scientific papers.