What infections are found in ticks from cats?

A number of studies have used techniques including serology and PCR to detect evidence of tick-borne infectious agents in both cats and their ectoparasites (that is, ticks and fleas). These studies are not without limitation. Detection of an infectious agent in a cat does not equate to clinical disease in that cat, and for many infections asymptomatic carrier states exist. Also, detection of infectious agents in ticks does not indicate whether that agent originated from the cat from which the tick was collected, or an earlier unknown host.