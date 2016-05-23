Concerns grew as D reticulatus increased its range and prevalence in France, a popular holiday destination for UK tourists taking their pets abroad. These fears were not thought to have become reality until February 2016, when B canis canis was reported in three dogs in Harlow, Essex (Swainsbury et al, 2016) and in a fourth dog from the same area in March 2016 (Woodmansey, 2016). The four dogs, from separate households, had not travelled abroad and not been in contact with dogs that had done so (Woodmansey, 2016). DNA barcode testing and PCR testing confirmed ticks found on the infected dogs to be D reticulatus infected with B canis canis (Phipps et al, 2016). This suggests there is an endemic focus of B canis canis in Essex and this pocket of infection is likely to spread.