12 Oct 2022
Places at the event in Manchester next spring are now available, with organisers offering more flexible ticket options this time around.
BSAVA Congress returns to Manchester Central in 2023, with tickets now on sale.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for next year’s BSAVA Congress in Manchester, with organisers pledging more choice for would-be delegates hoping to attend.
Registrations are now open for the three-day event, which will take place at the Manchester Central convention complex from 23 to 25 March 2023.
Tickets sales opened today (12 October) with places available for single-day visitors, as well as those planning to attend for all three days.
Delegates will be able to access more than 120 hours of CPD material during the congress, which will cover a host of topics including oncology, veterinary leadership, the RVN’s role and charity veterinary care.
Congress committee chairperson Paul Higgs said: “I cannot wait for BSAVA 2023. After the successful transformation of BSAVA in our move to Manchester, we have been working our socks off to go one better.
“Filled with brilliant speakers, our now trademark combination of short, paired lectures with stimulating and inspiring panel discussions is back in strength.”
Tickets can be booked via www.bsavaevents.com/bsavacongress2023/en/page/home