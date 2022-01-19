19 Jan 2022
Early bird discounts available to anyone registering before 17 February as organisers promise an exciting new structure to the programme.
BSAVA Congress programme committee chairman Paul Higgs.
Tickets have gone on sale today (19 January) for BSAVA Congress 2022 ahead of its return as a hybrid event.
Organisers said they innovated the programme structure for Europe’s largest small animal veterinary event, which takes place from 24 to 26 March, to feature free practicals for on-site delegates, immersive “a day in the life of…” dramas and new opportunities to meet speakers.
A large exhibition will feature at Manchester Central, the new venue, but delegates will also be able to attend online through an interactive virtual platform.
Many of the sessions will feature two speakers offering different perspectives, followed by a Q&A session. Lectures will be between 15 to 20 minutes, and organisers said they will be fast-paced and straight to the point.
Paul Higgs, programme committee lead, said: “The structure of this year’s programme is different to previous years. Each subject will be delivered in a mix of formats; lectures, debates and interactive sessions, for example.
“It means delegates won’t find themselves sat for hours passively listening; instead, they’ve the opportunity to actively engage with the topics, which will promote deeper learning.
“Where topics overlap subject areas, module delegates will come together to explore diagnostics, treatments and ethics.”
BSAVA president Sheldon Middleton said: “I can’t wait to get to BSAVA Congress in 2022. The new venue, new format and new exhibition layout will enhance everything that BSAVA Congress is known for.
“Now we’ve got a hybrid format, the on-demand feature means that for the first time I can catch up with friends and not miss the CPD.”
Early bird discounts are available to anyone registering before 17 February, with ticket information available on the event website.