13 Jan 2021
Stellar line-up of speakers – including Lord Sandy Trees, Ellie West and Vet Sustain’s Laura Higham – to appear at SPVS-VMG sustainability event on 27 January.
A live online CPD course hosted by SPVS-VMG called Sustainability in Veterinary Practice and Beyond will take place on Wednesday 27 January 2021.
In addition to a stellar line-up of speakers – including Lord Sandy Trees, Ellie West and Vet Sustain’s Laura Higham – the day will see vet and semi-finalist on The Great British Bake Off Rosie Brandreth-Poynter running a live lunchtime cookery demonstration, making tempting cookies and answering questions with naturalist, vet and podcaster Sean McCormack.
Plus, break time will see sustainability campaigner and author Jen Gale discuss how veterinary professionals can lead a more sustainable life, while CBeebies presenter, children’s author and vet Jess French will entertain attendees us with a chat about her conservation titles for children.
Brought to you by SPVS, the VMG and Vet Sustain – and supported by Hill’s and MWI Animal Health – tickets are £75 for members of SPVS and the VMG, and £95 for non-members. All sessions will be recorded for delegates to download and watch at a later date.