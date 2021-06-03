3 Jun 2021
Elanco Animal Health is marking the launch of all-round parasite protection tablet Credelio Plus in the UK in style, with keynote from astronaut and presentation by Cat Henstridge.
Tim Peake and Cat Henstridge (inset) will speak at the launch event. Tim Peake image © NASA
Astronaut Tim Peake will be speaking about leadership and teamwork at the launch event for a new all-round parasiticide – and veterinary professionals can be there.
Elanco Animal Health has completed its parasiticide portfolio now the marketing authorisation for Credelio Plus has been granted for the UK.
To mark the occasion, Elanco has planned a launch event, themed “Into a new era”, featuring Major Peake, who was the first British astronaut at the European Space Agency to visit the International Space Station. He was in space 186 days in 2015-16.
Cat Henstridge, also known as Cat the Vet, will also feature at the event, and will present on how practices can better work together to support each other and reconnect with clients post-lockdown.
Veterinary professionals can register now to be at the launch, at 6:30pm on Thursday 17 June. Elanco’s veterinary technical consultant Lepha McCartan will also speak about the company’s work in parasitology.
Credelio Plus is a “tasty, monthly, chewable tablet for dogs” that provides protection against fleas, ticks, roundworms, lungworms, heartworms, hookworms and whipworms, and licensed for puppies from eight weeks and weighing more than 1.4kg. Its two active agents are milbemycin oxide and lotilaner.
It joins separate Credelio tablets for dogs and cats in an expanded Elanco parasiticide portfolio that includes Milbemax and former Bayer products Advocate, Avantix, Advantage and Seresto.
William Hawker, Elanco’s UK and Ireland marketing manager for companion animal parasiticides, said: “Pets and owners have different habits and lifestyles, which affects their preferences for parasite products.
“Credelio Plus completes our parasiticide portfolio for Elanco, and enables us to partner with vets to offer trusted solutions and support, for every pet’s lifestyle.”
Full details are available from Elanco and via the Vet Times CPD+ Companion Animal parasitology collection.