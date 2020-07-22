22 Jul 2020
RCVS Mind Matters Initiative to hold a series of free “Reflection Time” sessions in coming months, aiming to help veterinary professionals with emotional aspects of their work.
Image © Antonioguillem / Adobe Stock
A series of free online “Reflection Time” sessions has been launched by the RCVS as part of its Mind Matters Initiative (MMI).
The facilitated sessions set out to provide a safe, confidential online space for veterinary professionals to reflect on the emotional aspects of their work.
Each monthly theme will have afternoon and evening sessions (12:30pm, 1:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30pm) to maximise the number of people who can attend.
The themes and dates are:
Additional to the free series, monthly “lunchtime learning” sessions will take place offering an overview of MMI activities. These start at 12:30pm on:
MMI manager Lisa Quigley, who will facilitate the sessions, said: “All members of the practice team are welcome, including veterinary and veterinary nursing students.
“The feedback that we had from the previous sessions was very positive, with many saying they valued the opportunity to share and reflect on their experiences in a safe space.”
Details on how to sign up are available on the MMI website.