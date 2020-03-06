6 Mar 2020
After having the bladder stone removed – and a clip and shave to make her more comfortable – stray Mable the shih-tzu is now looking for a new home.
Mable the shih-tzu following her surgery, and the x-ray showing the bladder stone. Images © Battersea
A shih-tzu is recovering after a vet team at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home identified and removed a “huge”, egg-sized bladder stone.
A member of the public brought the six-year-old dog – now called Mable – into Battersea as a stray. The animal was in a sorry state, covered in fleas and with matted fur.
Emma Hunkin, senior vet nurse at Battersea, said: “Sadly, we’ll never know how Mable ended up wandering the streets on her own, but we are very thankful to the person who found her and brought her into Battersea. For such a little dog she has lots of character – proving you don’t have to be a great Dane to be great.
“After having the bladder stone removed – and a clip and shave to make her more comfortable – Mable has now been given the all-clear and we’re hoping it won’t be long before she finds a loving new home.”