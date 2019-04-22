Reconstructive surgery

At 17 days post-implantation – 3 days later than recommended – the dog was re-anaesthetised for reconstruction. As a result, slight discolouration of the skin overlying the expanders was present, but this did not affect the viability of the skin – or its use in reconstruction of the wound – and resolved within 48 hours. The granuloma was resected and the expanders removed through the defect created (Figure 3).