21 Jul 2021
Small animal association has 103 leaflets after adding 8 new additions to its series of literature suitable for clients.
The BSAVA now has more than 100 client information leaflets available for its members to download and share with owners.
The BSAVA first produced leaflets in 2011 to assist veterinary practitioners to fulfil their obligations to provide information to their clients on the safe use of drugs they prescribe. With 8 additions to the series, the total number of leaflets is now 103.
Over the years, the range has expanded to include canine and feline behaviour and exotic pets, as well as medicines.
The new additions for June are antihistamines, ferrous sulphate, fluconazole, hydrochlorothiazide, imipramine, leflunomide, travoprost and trimethoprim/sulphonamide, with authors including Polly Frowde, Hannah Hodgkiss-Geere and Fergus Allerton.
Julian Hoad, who chairs the publications committee, said: “We are proud to have hit this impressive milestone; we know our client information leaflets are of great use to our members to help them keep their clients informed and we aim to add to this number every year.”
The client information leaflets are provided to BSAVA members as part of their member benefits and are also available for non-members to buy as part of the “Formulary Plus” online subscription. They are available online in the BSAVA library.