31 Dec 2024
A vet, Defra’s top civil servant and officials from two leading welfare charities have been recognised in the New Year Honours.
Gloucestershire-based vet Roderick Benson was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in the list released on 30 December.
Such honours are bestowed in recognition of direct personal service to either the King or other members of the royal family.
Defra’s permanent secretary Tamara Finkelstein was made a dame for public service, while former MP Ranil Jayawardena, who briefly served as Defra secretary during the government of Liz Truss in 2022, has been knighted for political and public service.
Elsewhere, there are OBEs for former Blue Cross chairperson Tim Porter and academic Susan Welburn, professor of medical and veterinary molecular epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, for services to animal welfare and one health research respectively.
Barbara Gardner, an RSPCA trustee who also serves as chief executive of the Animal Interfaith Alliance that she founded in 2014, receives an MBE for animal welfare services.
The same award has also been granted to Amanda Carson, latterly the APHA’s small ruminant expert group lead for services to farming and the protection of rare breeds.
Meanwhile, three other individuals have been recognised for their contributions to wildlife and its protection.
Volunteer Elizabeth McClurg, West Midlands Hedgehog Rescue founder and co-ordinator Joan Lockley and Robert Adams, former chairperson of the Spurn Bird Observatory Trust, have each been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).